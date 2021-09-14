Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 538,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,809,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

