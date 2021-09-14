Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 538,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,809,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
