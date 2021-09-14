Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,627,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,895,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,556,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,130,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PDAC opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

