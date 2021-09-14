Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

