PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,493 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.