Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases New Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $22,422,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,420,938 shares of company stock worth $73,612,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.