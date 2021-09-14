PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 161.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 40,502 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

