Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 5,425 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BATS:QVAL opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

