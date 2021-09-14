Global Water Resources, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 263.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.57 million, a P/E ratio of 284.29, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,902 shares of company stock worth $96,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.