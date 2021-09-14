INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

