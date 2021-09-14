Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 124.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.