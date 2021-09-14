DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE DLY opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $58,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

