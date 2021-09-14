Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:FAR opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.08. The firm has a market cap of £115.19 million and a P/E ratio of -34.44.

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

In other Ferro-Alloy Resources news, insider Mick Davis acquired 33,520,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,016,807.92 ($3,941,478.86).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.