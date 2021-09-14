Cowen Downgrades Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Market Perform

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITMR. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the second quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.