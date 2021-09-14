Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. Barclays lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,868.50 ($24.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,892.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,983.95. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.72.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 11,251 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 5,750 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Insiders bought 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $29,911,080 in the last ninety days.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

