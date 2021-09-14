Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Increased to GBX 455 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 364 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 293.74. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 388.20 ($5.07).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

