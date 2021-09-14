Empirical Finance LLC Has $984,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $929,686 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

