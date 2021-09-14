Empirical Finance LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in DaVita by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVA opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

