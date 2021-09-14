Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 856,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $66,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 44,136.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 80,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 80,328 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 164.0% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.