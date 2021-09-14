Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $339.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.