iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

