Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 295 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

