Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.45.

