Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

