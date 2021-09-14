ZumCoin Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $887,466.21 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

