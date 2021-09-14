Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $459.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.