BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.96% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $70,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67.

