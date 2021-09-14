Van ECK Associates Corp Has $100.55 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $100,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teradyne by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

