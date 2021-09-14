Van ECK Associates Corp Has $111.41 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062,328 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 29,151 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.34% of STMicroelectronics worth $111,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

