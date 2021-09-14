Aviva PLC Sells 15,300 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,756,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NIO by 282.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NIO by 228.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.49.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

