Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €9.81 Average PT from Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.81 ($11.54).

B4B3 has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ETR B4B3 opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.15. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

