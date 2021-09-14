Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of EPM opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $166.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

