Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price at $29.15

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

BURBY stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

