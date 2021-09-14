Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,831 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $130,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 30.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 456,198 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Yandex by 28.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 41.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,389,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,004,000 after purchasing an additional 405,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Yandex stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

