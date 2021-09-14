14,065 Shares in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 121.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

