T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $164.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

