Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 19,639,323 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.10% of Transocean worth $150,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 979.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 90.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

RIG stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Transocean’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.