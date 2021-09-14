Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,002,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after buying an additional 636,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 141,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 49,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE SUM opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.