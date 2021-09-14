International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average is $144.57. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.