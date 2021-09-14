Ethic Inc. Buys 2,012 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 98.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,184,000 after buying an additional 132,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 55.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 156,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,036,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $321.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

