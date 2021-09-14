Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. Mattel has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after buying an additional 1,338,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $22,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

