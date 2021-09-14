Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. Mattel has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after buying an additional 1,338,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $22,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

