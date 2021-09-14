Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 117.0% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

ADI stock opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.