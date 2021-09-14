Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 1,899 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

