Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,895 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Cowen stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

