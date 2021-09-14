Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,063 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

