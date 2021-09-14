Atria Investments LLC Buys 22,155 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.