The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,542 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Boeing by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

