QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Zynga stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,008,883 shares of company stock valued at $32,568,001. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.