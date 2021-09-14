QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $131,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.