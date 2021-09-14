Brokerages Set Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Target Price at $29.99

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Edenred in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. Edenred has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

